Is Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the OPRA share is $28.58, that puts it down -100.98 from that peak though still a striking 75.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.49. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Opera Limited (OPRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. OPRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Opera Limited (OPRA) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.27% in intraday trading to $14.22 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.14%, and it has moved by -31.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 219.78%. The short interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is 1.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

Opera Limited (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 633.30% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $91.65 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $99.35 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $77.83 million and $81.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.80% and then jump by 21.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.90%. While earnings are projected to return 136.40% in 2023.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Opera Limited is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Opera Limited insiders own 8.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.78%, with the float percentage being 6.35%. Greenhouse Funds, LLLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 2.45% of all shares), a total value of $43.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opera Limited (OPRA) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Baird Equity Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $1.12 million.