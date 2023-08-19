Is Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Still A Buy After A -13.59% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ODD share is $56.00, that puts it down -23.73 from that peak though still a striking 5.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.56. The company’s market capitalization is $2.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) registered a -0.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.11% in intraday trading to $45.26 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.59%, and it has moved by -9.48% in 30 days. The short interest in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.00, which implies an increase of 23.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $66.00 respectively. As a result, ODD is trading at a discount of -45.82% off the target high and -19.31% off the low.

Statistics show that Oddity Tech Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.53 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.07 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 56.10% in 2023.

Oddity Tech Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oddity Tech Ltd. insiders own 17.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.98%, with the float percentage being 37.63%.