Is Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CEPU share is $7.63, that puts it down -15.08 from that peak though still a striking 44.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.66. The company’s market capitalization is $2.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 309.41K shares over the past three months.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CEPU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Central Puerto S.A..

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) trade information

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $6.63 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.64%, and it has moved by -5.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.40%. The short interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) is 0.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.59, which implies an increase of 60.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $25.19 respectively. As a result, CEPU is trading at a discount of -279.94% off the target high and -20.66% off the low.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Central Puerto S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) shares have gone up 5.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -95.67% against -6.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.90%.

CEPU Dividends

Central Puerto S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Central Puerto S.A. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s Major holders

Central Puerto S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.42%, with the float percentage being 3.42%. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.05 million shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $7.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.74 million shares, is of Autonomy Capital (jersey) L.p.’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) shares are NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $1.44 million.