Is ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s traded shares were 0.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.09% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AEY share is $2.30, that puts it down -505.26 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $5.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 94590.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 90.18K shares over the past three months.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) registered a 6.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.09% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.30%, and it has moved by -38.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.41%. The short interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) is 26600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.50%. While earnings are projected to return 106.70% in 2023.

AEY Dividends

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s Major holders

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. insiders own 39.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.66%, with the float percentage being 9.29%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 1.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87864.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $54479.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 96423.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 96416.0, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.