Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK)

During the last session, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. The 52-week high for the COOK share is $6.70, that puts it down -41.05 from that peak though still a striking 47.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.48. The company’s market capitalization is $614.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 625.51K shares over the past three months.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. COOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.71%, and it has moved by 13.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.71%. The short interest in Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) is 4.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.31, which implies an increase of 10.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, COOK is trading at a discount of -47.37% off the target high and 15.79% off the low.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Traeger Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Traeger Inc. (COOK) shares have gone up 19.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.56% against 3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 71.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.15 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $161.07 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $93.79 million and $138.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.40% and then jump by 16.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -303.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.86% per annum.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

Traeger Inc. insiders own 9.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.32%, with the float percentage being 94.73%. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.69 million shares (or 19.92% of all shares), a total value of $104.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.99 million shares, is of Trilantic Capital Management L.p.’s that is approximately 14.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $50.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Traeger Inc. (COOK) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund owns about 6.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.2 million, or about 5.05% of the stock, which is worth about $17.47 million.