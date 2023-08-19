Investing In Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the VTGN share is $24.71, that puts it down -349.27 from that peak though still a striking 70.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $51.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VTGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $5.50 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.33%, and it has moved by 194.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.06%. The short interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 0.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 81.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, VTGN is trading at a discount of -445.45% off the target high and -445.45% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $310k and $310k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.00%. While earnings are projected to return -15.40% in 2023.

VTGN Dividends

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.44%, with the float percentage being 11.53%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 2.39% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Gsa Capital Partners Llp’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.37 million.