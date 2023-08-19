Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 59.61% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the IAS share is $20.88, that puts it down -48.82 from that peak though still a striking 52.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.63. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. IAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $14.03 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.50%, and it has moved by -30.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.99%. The short interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is 1.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.88, which implies an increase of 38.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, IAS is trading at a discount of -78.19% off the target high and -35.42% off the low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares have gone up 28.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.00% against 0.60.

While earnings are projected to return 128.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.40% per annum.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.27%, with the float percentage being 88.66%. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 77.66 million shares (or 49.58% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.72 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 14.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $408.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $12.19 million.