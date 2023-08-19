Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Rose 76.67% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the INZY share is $7.33, that puts it down -53.67 from that peak though still a striking 79.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $274.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 617.74K shares over the past three months.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. INZY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $4.77 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.25%, and it has moved by -31.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.46%. The short interest in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is 1.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.33, which implies an increase of 76.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, INZY is trading at a discount of -738.57% off the target high and -151.57% off the low.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inozyme Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) shares have gone up 76.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.91% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.80% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 26.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.40% per annum.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Inozyme Pharma Inc. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.80%, with the float percentage being 85.58%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.25 million shares (or 6.88% of all shares), a total value of $23.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $1.81 million.