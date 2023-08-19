Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Has Gained 358.35% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.06% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the INOD share is $14.94, that puts it down -9.93 from that peak though still a striking 79.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.78. The company’s market capitalization is $300.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 655.35K shares over the past three months.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Innodata Inc. (INOD) registered a 4.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.06% in intraday trading to $13.59 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.87%, and it has moved by 11.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 206.77%. The short interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies a decrease of -171.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, INOD is trading at a premium of 63.21% off the target high and 63.21% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.70%. While earnings are projected to return -596.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

INOD Dividends

Innodata Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders

Innodata Inc. insiders own 8.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.52%, with the float percentage being 24.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 5.93% of all shares), a total value of $19.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Innodata Inc. (INOD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.