Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) Received An -84.75% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -39.73% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the IMPL share is $8.05, that puts it down -2018.42 from that peak though still a striking -42.11% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $9.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 707.71K shares over the past three months.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. IMPL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) trade information

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) registered a -39.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -39.73% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -68.11%, and it has moved by -76.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.97%. The short interest in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 98.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, IMPL is trading at a discount of -10426.32% off the target high and -2531.58% off the low.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) shares have gone down -84.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.94% against 12.40.

While earnings are projected to return 13.60% in 2023.

IMPL Dividends

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s Major holders

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.61%, with the float percentage being 75.43%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.14 million shares (or 17.42% of all shares), a total value of $5.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of NVP Associates, LLC’s that is approximately 12.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 96137.0, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.