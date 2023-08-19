IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. The 52-week high for the BACK share is $0.63, that puts it down -472.73 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BACK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) trade information

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) registered a -4.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.09% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.92%, and it has moved by -0.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.17%. The short interest in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.25, which implies an increase of 91.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $1.25 respectively. As a result, BACK is trading at a discount of -1036.36% off the target high and -1036.36% off the low.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then jump 82.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -38.60% in 2023.

BACK Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 18 and August 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK)’s Major holders

IMAC Holdings Inc. insiders own 18.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.65%, with the float percentage being 17.88%. Kestra Advisory Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.69 million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.91 million shares, is of Osaic Holdings Inc’s that is approximately 2.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $98378.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54869.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $12310.0.