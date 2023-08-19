Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) Is Likely To Grow By 75.36% Or More

During the last session, Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.89% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the IKNA share is $7.64, that puts it down -78.92 from that peak though still a striking 54.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.94. The company’s market capitalization is $198.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 115.71K shares over the past three months.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. IKNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) trade information

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) registered a 2.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.89% in intraday trading to $4.27 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.70%, and it has moved by -28.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.78%. The short interest in Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) is 0.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.33, which implies an increase of 75.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, IKNA is trading at a discount of -415.22% off the target high and -181.03% off the low.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ikena Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) shares have gone up 3.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.63% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 5.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.48 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.21 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.32 million and $5.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -42.60% and then jump by 50.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -100.40% in 2023.

IKNA Dividends

Ikena Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s Major holders

Ikena Oncology Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.75%, with the float percentage being 74.01%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 22.23% of all shares), a total value of $61.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.07 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $33.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $2.93 million.