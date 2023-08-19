Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.29. The 52-week high for the HYZN share is $2.35, that puts it down -102.59 from that peak though still a striking 61.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $274.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. HYZN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.69%, and it has moved by -24.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.34%. The short interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 12.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -16.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, HYZN is trading at a premium of 13.79% off the target high and 13.79% off the low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.50% this quarter and then drop -30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -73.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -117.90% in 2023.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Hyzon Motors Inc. insiders own 63.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.85%, with the float percentage being 67.37%. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.91 million shares (or 5.68% of all shares), a total value of $13.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.5 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 2.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $2.57 million.