HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Shares Have Been Down About -97.53% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.03% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the HUBC share is $23.83, that puts it down -5441.86 from that peak though still a striking 23.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $41.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) registered a -14.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.03% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.29%, and it has moved by 12.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.94%. The short interest in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUBC Dividends

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. insiders own 37.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.68%, with the float percentage being 36.48%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 2.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.