How Will Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Look After It Drops -79.81% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.72% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ABOS share is $11.31, that puts it down -79.81 from that peak though still a striking 44.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.52. The company’s market capitalization is $358.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ABOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) registered a -1.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.72% in intraday trading to $6.29 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.90%, and it has moved by -13.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.95%. The short interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) is 1.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.57, which implies an increase of 59.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ABOS is trading at a discount of -249.76% off the target high and -106.68% off the low.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) shares have gone up 14.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.55% against 12.30.

While earnings are projected to return 79.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.70% per annum.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 7.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.74%, with the float percentage being 56.13%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 16.88% of all shares), a total value of $47.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.92 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, LP’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $2.65 million.