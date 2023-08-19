How Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 50.00% YTD?

During the last session, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.89% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the UGP share is $4.11, that puts it down -13.22 from that peak though still a striking 41.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $4.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. UGP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) trade information

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) registered a -1.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.89% in intraday trading to $3.63 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.42%, and it has moved by -6.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.94%. The short interest in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.81, which implies an increase of 4.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.89 and $4.53 respectively. As a result, UGP is trading at a discount of -24.79% off the target high and 20.39% off the low.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) shares have gone up 45.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.81% against -3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 500.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.96 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.9 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.88 billion and $6.84 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.40% and then drop by -13.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.50%. While earnings are projected to return 90.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

UGP Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s Major holders

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.15%, with the float percentage being 4.15%. Bizma Investimentos Ltda is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.71 million shares (or 1.50% of all shares), a total value of $65.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) shares are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Global Infrastructure ETF owns about 1.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $2.3 million.