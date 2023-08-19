How SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 7.42% YTD?

During the last session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.90% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the SWTX share is $34.16, that puts it down -22.26 from that peak though still a striking 24.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 609.24K shares over the past three months.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SWTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) registered a -1.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.90% in intraday trading to $27.94 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.18%, and it has moved by -5.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.96%. The short interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) is 15.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 35.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.17, which implies an increase of 44.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $66.00 respectively. As a result, SWTX is trading at a discount of -136.22% off the target high and -46.74% off the low.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares have gone down -5.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.38% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.90% this quarter and then drop -12.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.51 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -45.20% in 2023.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.34%, with the float percentage being 118.15%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $245.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $128.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.63 million, or about 4.20% of the stock, which is worth about $83.82 million.