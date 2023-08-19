How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Given A -824.0% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the YSG share is $1.82, that puts it down -82.0 from that peak though still a striking 18.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $549.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. YSG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.50%, and it has moved by -15.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.26%. The short interest in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.39, which implies an increase of 88.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $9.24 respectively. As a result, YSG is trading at a discount of -824.0% off the target high and -600.0% off the low.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yatsen Holding Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares have gone down -24.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.91% against -1.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $114.67 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.09 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 43.60% in 2023.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Yatsen Holding Limited insiders own 5.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.37%, with the float percentage being 30.94%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.94 million shares (or 8.90% of all shares), a total value of $35.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.13 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 3.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 3.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $5.63 million.