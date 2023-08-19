Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Could Post A -88.36% Or More Growth

During the last session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SUPV share is $3.57, that puts it down -29.82 from that peak though still a striking 44.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $448.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 556.37K shares over the past three months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. SUPV has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.42%, and it has moved by -12.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.50%. The short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.46, which implies a decrease of -88.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.02 and $1.90 respectively. As a result, SUPV is trading at a premium of 30.91% off the target high and 62.91% off the low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Supervielle S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares have gone down -7.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.70% this quarter and then jump 175.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.15 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.50%. While earnings are projected to return -12.10% in 2023.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. insiders own 20.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.13%, with the float percentage being 5.20%. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.47 million shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $4.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 96440.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.27 million.