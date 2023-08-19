Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Has Been Rising 15.45% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.35% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the GO share is $42.90, that puts it down -27.3 from that peak though still a striking 23.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 971.61K shares over the past three months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. GO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) registered a 1.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.35% in intraday trading to $33.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.86%, and it has moved by 1.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.30%. The short interest in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is 8.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.92, which implies an increase of 6.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, GO is trading at a discount of -21.66% off the target high and 25.82% off the low.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) shares have gone up 11.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.94% against -1.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $992.33 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $880.77 million and $930.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.50% and then jump by 6.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.00%. While earnings are projected to return 3.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.66% per annum.

GO Dividends

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. insiders own 8.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.52%, with the float percentage being 114.13%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.41 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $288.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $274.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $156.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.13 million, or about 5.25% of the stock, which is worth about $149.83 million.