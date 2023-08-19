Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) Investing Potential Is $2.12

During the last session, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.41% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the GLT share is $5.70, that puts it down -168.87 from that peak though still a striking 12.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.85. The company’s market capitalization is $99.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 358.59K shares over the past three months.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) registered a 3.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.41% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.17%, and it has moved by -38.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.54%. The short interest in Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 76.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, GLT is trading at a discount of -324.53% off the target high and -324.53% off the low.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $373.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $400.9 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $334.46 million and $381.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.80% and then jump by 5.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.62%.

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Glatfelter Corporation is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 26.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

Glatfelter Corporation insiders own 3.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.76%, with the float percentage being 87.04%. Carlson Capital. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.92 million shares (or 13.13% of all shares), a total value of $17.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $3.91 million.