Given A -32.85% Drop From High, Can BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. The 52-week high for the BLRX share is $1.82, that puts it down -32.85 from that peak though still a striking 59.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $86.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 346.71K shares over the past three months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BLRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.43%, and it has moved by -15.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.41%. The short interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 2.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.50, which implies an increase of 89.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, BLRX is trading at a discount of -1286.86% off the target high and -337.96% off the low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioLineRx Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares have gone up 124.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.42% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.70% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 21.00% in 2023.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.24%, with the float percentage being 5.24%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 32026.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19055.0 market value.