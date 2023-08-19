Given A -219.67% Drop From High, Can Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. The 52-week high for the EYEN share is $5.85, that puts it down -219.67 from that peak though still a striking 18.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $67.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 375.44K shares over the past three months.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. EYEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $National Vision Holdings, Inc..

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.02%, and it has moved by -19.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.28%. The short interest in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is 1.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.50, which implies an increase of 86.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, EYEN is trading at a discount of -719.67% off the target high and -555.74% off the low.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eyenovia Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) shares have gone down -36.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.66% against 12.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.00%. While earnings are projected to return -71.50% in 2023.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

Eyenovia Inc. insiders own 22.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.68%, with the float percentage being 12.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 3.49% of all shares), a total value of $3.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.