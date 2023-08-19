For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the TRUP share is $78.15, that puts it down -171.92 from that peak though still a striking 35.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) registered a -0.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.24% in intraday trading to $28.74 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.99%, and it has moved by 14.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.94%. The short interest in Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) is 10.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.97 day(s) to cover.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trupanion Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) shares have gone down -52.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.73% against -0.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $273.15 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280.19 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $230.05 million and $246.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.70% and then jump by 13.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -23.80% in 2023.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

Trupanion Inc. insiders own 5.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.80%, with the float percentage being 108.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 298 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.57 million shares (or 13.46% of all shares), a total value of $109.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.03 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $79.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $155.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.67 million, or about 6.48% of the stock, which is worth about $158.54 million.