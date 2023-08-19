Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -1.57% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.59% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the EVGN share is $1.44, that puts it down -108.7 from that peak though still a striking 20.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $29.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 358.50K shares over the past three months.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EVGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) registered a 8.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.59% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.63%, and it has moved by -36.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.59%. The short interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 84.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, EVGN is trading at a discount of -769.57% off the target high and -334.78% off the low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evogene Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) shares have gone down -17.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.54% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.30% this quarter and then drop -85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 294.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.21 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.50%. While earnings are projected to return 6.00% in 2023.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Evogene Ltd. insiders own 2.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.70%, with the float percentage being 2.76%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $87364.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of SilverArc Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $68900.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 59007.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40655.0 market value.