Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM)’s Stock Is Up 1.3%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.13% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ELBM share is $4.05, that puts it down -425.97 from that peak though still a striking 1.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $41.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ELBM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) registered a -1.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.13% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.11%, and it has moved by -28.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.68%. The short interest in Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) is 1.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.79, which implies an increase of 83.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.58 and $7.58 respectively. As a result, ELBM is trading at a discount of -884.42% off the target high and -235.06% off the low.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Electra Battery Materials Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) shares have gone down -64.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.55% against 6.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.50%. While earnings are projected to return 98.40% in 2023.

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

Electra Battery Materials Corporation insiders own 1.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.75%, with the float percentage being 10.88%. Osaic Holdings Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83333.0 shares, is of U.S. Global Investors, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $80833.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value.