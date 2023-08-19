Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) After A -9.90% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.30% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the PNT share is $11.13, that puts it down -37.41 from that peak though still a striking 30.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.59. The company’s market capitalization is $861.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 658.32K shares over the past three months.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) registered a 6.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.30% in intraday trading to $8.10 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.90%, and it has moved by -11.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.58%. The short interest in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) is 6.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.90, which implies an increase of 52.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, PNT is trading at a discount of -233.33% off the target high and -60.49% off the low.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares have gone up 11.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -198.04% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then drop -19.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -84.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $800k as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 264.70% in 2023.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. insiders own 15.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.76%, with the float percentage being 70.59%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.56 million shares (or 9.99% of all shares), a total value of $95.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $57.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.48 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $18.07 million.