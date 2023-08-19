Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 7.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.40% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the DWAC share is $31.20, that puts it down -106.62 from that peak though still a striking 18.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.34. The company’s market capitalization is $562.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 938.25K shares over the past three months.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) registered a 0.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.40% in intraday trading to $15.10 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.98%, and it has moved by 13.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.48%.

While earnings are projected to return -999.50% in 2023.

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Digital World Acquisition Corp. insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.92%, with the float percentage being 4.07%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 1.55% of all shares), a total value of $7.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90700.0 shares, is of Bluefin Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.37 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17141.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value.