Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) Has Been Falling -6.15% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DSKE share is $9.57, that puts it down -79.21 from that peak though still a striking 12.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.69. The company’s market capitalization is $238.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 280.18K shares over the past three months.

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) trade information

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $5.34 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.15%, and it has moved by -27.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.61%. The short interest in Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) is 0.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Daseke Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Daseke Inc. (DSKE) shares have gone down -37.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -92.86% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.40% this quarter and then drop -122.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $398.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $365.73 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $462.8 million and $408.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.80% and then drop by -10.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.90%. While earnings are projected to return -9.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

DSKE Dividends

Daseke Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s Major holders

Daseke Inc. insiders own 17.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.19%, with the float percentage being 70.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.92 million shares (or 6.37% of all shares), a total value of $20.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Daseke Inc. (DSKE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $9.17 million.