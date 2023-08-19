D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HEPS share is $1.89, that puts it down -28.57 from that peak though still a striking 58.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $470.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 703.74K shares over the past three months.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $1.47 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.96%, and it has moved by -5.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.68%. The short interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) is 68470.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -34.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -13.40% per annum.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. insiders own 76.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.90%, with the float percentage being 37.83%. Hosking Partners LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.35 million shares (or 2.25% of all shares), a total value of $12.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.35 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 1.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.