Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) Given A -52.56% drop From High?

During the last session, Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.57% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the ALVO share is $14.60, that puts it down -52.56 from that peak though still a striking 42.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 66230.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 95.81K shares over the past three months.

Alvotech (ALVO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ALVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) trade information

Alvotech (ALVO) registered a 6.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.57% in intraday trading to $9.57 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.53%, and it has moved by -2.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.75%. The short interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.25, which implies an increase of 21.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ALVO is trading at a discount of -129.89% off the target high and 37.3% off the low.

Alvotech (ALVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alvotech has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alvotech (ALVO) shares have gone down -28.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.92% against 12.30.

While earnings are projected to return -536.30% in 2023.

ALVO Dividends

Alvotech is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)’s Major holders

Alvotech insiders own 72.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.58%, with the float percentage being 35.24%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.76 million shares (or 2.55% of all shares), a total value of $52.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.36 million shares, is of Bracebridge Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $33.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alvotech (ALVO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13301.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.