C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS): With The Stock Down -2.17 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.80% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CISS share is $20.00, that puts it down -4247.83 from that peak though still a striking -2.17% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $2.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 926.08K shares over the past three months.

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

C3is Inc. (CISS) registered a -5.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.80% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.57%, and it has moved by -43.83% in 30 days. The short interest in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) is 51690.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CISS Dividends

C3is Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS)’s Major holders

C3is Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14998.0 shares, is of Boothbay Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16647.0.