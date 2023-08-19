Boom Or Bust: Where Does Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.26. The 52-week high for the LYEL share is $8.74, that puts it down -290.18 from that peak though still a striking 20.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $559.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.03%, and it has moved by -27.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.98%. The short interest in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 23.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 34.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.33, which implies an increase of 73.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, LYEL is trading at a discount of -346.43% off the target high and -167.86% off the low.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares have gone down -9.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -58.11% against 12.40.

While earnings are projected to return 28.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.90% per annum.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. insiders own 15.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.50%, with the float percentage being 81.28%. MWG Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.16 million shares (or 8.03% of all shares), a total value of $64.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $53.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.08 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $14.15 million.