Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) Are Up 26.18%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.73% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the BLDE share is $5.93, that puts it down -74.41 from that peak though still a striking 26.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $242.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 636.91K shares over the past three months.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BLDE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) registered a -1.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.73% in intraday trading to $3.40 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.05%, and it has moved by -15.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.86%. The short interest in Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) is 2.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.92, which implies an increase of 57.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $13.50 respectively. As a result, BLDE is trading at a discount of -297.06% off the target high and -76.47% off the low.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blade Air Mobility Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) shares have gone down -29.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18.46% against 18.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 38.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.59 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.6 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.6 million and $38.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.70% and then jump by 51.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -42.10% in 2023.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Blade Air Mobility Inc. insiders own 3.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.10%, with the float percentage being 67.43%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 9.39% of all shares), a total value of $23.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.53 million shares, is of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 5.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $6.11 million.