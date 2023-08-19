Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Has Dropped -90.83% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.97% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the BNGO share is $32.90, that puts it down -1004.03 from that peak though still a striking -1.01% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.01. The company’s market capitalization is $91.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. BNGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.94.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) registered a -1.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.97% in intraday trading to $2.98 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.31%, and it has moved by -49.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.83%. The short interest in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is 4.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.70, which implies an increase of 83.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BNGO is trading at a discount of -973.83% off the target high and -202.01% off the low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bionano Genomics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) shares have gone down -80.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.65% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.50% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.98 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.02 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.79 million and $8.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.30% and then jump by 34.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.50%. While earnings are projected to return -75.20% in 2023.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.61 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.37 million.