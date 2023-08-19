Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) Has Been Rising 15.24% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.97% or $4.99. The 52-week high for the BLTE share is $39.85, that puts it down -27.32 from that peak though still a striking 64.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.00. The company’s market capitalization is $878.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 53990.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 62.27K shares over the past three months.

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BLTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) trade information

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) registered a 18.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.97% in intraday trading to $31.30 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.30%, and it has moved by 96.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.24%. The short interest in Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) is 46060.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.00, which implies an increase of 30.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, BLTE is trading at a discount of -82.11% off the target high and 20.13% off the low.

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Belite Bio Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) shares have gone down -2.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -95.38% against 12.30.

While earnings are projected to return -57.80% in 2023.

BLTE Dividends

Belite Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE)’s Major holders

Belite Bio Inc insiders own 65.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.35%, with the float percentage being 9.74%. Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 2.99% of all shares), a total value of $25.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and iShares US Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 7816.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6585.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.