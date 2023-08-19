Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) On Friday – Up 10.03% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.72% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the BZUN share is $9.25, that puts it down -144.06 from that peak though still a striking 10.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.41. The company’s market capitalization is $236.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 413.38K shares over the past three months.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BZUN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) registered a -5.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.72% in intraday trading to $3.79 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.40%, and it has moved by -6.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.57%. The short interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is 2.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.85, which implies an increase of 90.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.13 and $59.37 respectively. As a result, BZUN is trading at a discount of -1466.49% off the target high and -747.76% off the low.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baozun Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baozun Inc. (BZUN) shares have gone down -45.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.03% against 7.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $345.56 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $291 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $294.85 million and $252.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.20% and then jump by 15.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.00%. While earnings are projected to return -250.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.46% per annum.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Baozun Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.51%, with the float percentage being 35.51%. Nuveen Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.93 million shares (or 5.34% of all shares), a total value of $11.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 3.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baozun Inc. (BZUN) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $6.89 million.