As The Stock Rises By 35.14% Year-To-Date, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.16% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the YALA share is $5.77, that puts it down -21.99 from that peak though still a striking 36.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.00. The company’s market capitalization is $737.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 228.57K shares over the past three months.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. YALA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) registered a -8.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.16% in intraday trading to $4.73 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.98%, and it has moved by -6.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.09%. The short interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is 1.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 24.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, YALA is trading at a discount of -47.99% off the target high and -16.28% off the low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.09 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.06 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.62 million and $71.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.20% and then jump by 12.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -1.70% in 2023.

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Yalla Group Limited insiders own 31.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.93%, with the float percentage being 39.19%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 1.28% of all shares), a total value of $8.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 million shares, is of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF owns about 73252.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73891.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.29 million.