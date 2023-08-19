As The Stock Rises By 17.66% Year-To-Date, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. The 52-week high for the NAK share is $0.32, that puts it down -23.08 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $132.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NAK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.69%, and it has moved by 3.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.00%. The short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 7.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.90, which implies an increase of 71.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.90 and $0.90 respectively. As a result, NAK is trading at a discount of -246.15% off the target high and -246.15% off the low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares have gone up 14.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 17.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.60%. While earnings are projected to return 23.70% in 2023.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders