AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) Drops -65.43% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.87% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the ANAB share is $32.44, that puts it down -65.43 from that peak though still a striking 15.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.66. The company’s market capitalization is $494.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 229.54K shares over the past three months.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ANAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.79.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) trade information

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) registered a 1.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.87% in intraday trading to $19.61 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.16%, and it has moved by 5.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.25%. The short interest in AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) is 4.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 25.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.80, which implies an increase of 34.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, ANAB is trading at a discount of -129.47% off the target high and -1.99% off the low.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AnaptysBio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) shares have gone down -24.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.67% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -51.70% this quarter and then drop -114.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.51 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.7 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.29 million and $6.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 94.10% and then drop by -45.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.60%. While earnings are projected to return -116.90% in 2023.

ANAB Dividends

AnaptysBio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s Major holders

AnaptysBio Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 118.50%, with the float percentage being 118.89%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.52 million shares (or 28.33% of all shares), a total value of $152.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.95 million shares, is of Tang Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $18.09 million.