Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI)’s Stock Is Down -42.54% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.59% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the AGTI share is $20.17, that puts it down -96.78 from that peak though still a striking 1.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 234.91K shares over the past three months.

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AGTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) trade information

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) registered a 1.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.59% in intraday trading to $10.25 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.17%, and it has moved by -37.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.54%. The short interest in Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) is 3.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.40, which implies an increase of 37.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, AGTI is trading at a discount of -95.12% off the target high and -26.83% off the low.

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agiliti Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) shares have gone down -44.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.94% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.10% this quarter and then drop -27.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $283.15 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $295.64 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $271.19 million and $281.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.40% and then jump by 5.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.40%. While earnings are projected to return 16.90% in 2023.

AGTI Dividends

Agiliti Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s Major holders

Agiliti Inc. insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.01%, with the float percentage being 106.29%. Thomas H Lee Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 98.2 million shares (or 72.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $95.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 5.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.35 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $54.72 million.