A Quick Glance At Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Stock: It Is up 12.5% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -66.87 Percent

During the last session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.27% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GSMG share is $1.54, that puts it down -220.83 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $32.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 472.14K shares over the past three months.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GSMG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) registered a -0.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.27% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.39%, and it has moved by -9.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.70%. The short interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 93.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, GSMG is trading at a discount of -1462.5% off the target high and -1462.5% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.01 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.01 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -26.90% in 2023.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited insiders own 90.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.54%, with the float percentage being 224.24%. Shah Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.89 million shares (or 14.51% of all shares), a total value of $4.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Black Maple Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $57501.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 45347.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34032.0 market value.