A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF), As It Continued To Fall -28.09% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.67% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the MF share is $4.78, that puts it down -273.44 from that peak though still a striking 67.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $10.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.58 million shares over the past three months.

Missfresh Limited (MF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Missfresh Limited (MF) registered a -14.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.67% in intraday trading to $1.28 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.89%, and it has moved by 196.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.20%. The short interest in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is 27870.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.66, which implies an increase of 95.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.66 and $26.66 respectively. As a result, MF is trading at a discount of -1982.81% off the target high and -1982.81% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $263.23 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $303.86 million by the end of Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Missfresh Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.61%, with the float percentage being 3.61%. HRT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $60995.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23779.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11889.0.