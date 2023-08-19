A -1725.4% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO)

During the last session, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.44% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MESO share is $5.12, that puts it down -306.35 from that peak though still a striking 7.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $198.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 451.41K shares over the past three months.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MESO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) registered a 2.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.44% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.80%, and it has moved by -73.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.22%. The short interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) is 1.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.90, which implies an increase of 81.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, MESO is trading at a discount of -1725.4% off the target high and -19.05% off the low.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mesoblast Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) shares have gone down -69.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.14% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.80% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.38 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.04 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.10%. While earnings are projected to return 13.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 48.80% per annum.

MESO Dividends

Mesoblast Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Mesoblast Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.70%, with the float percentage being 1.70%. Penbrook Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $1.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.98 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7548.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24908.0 market value.