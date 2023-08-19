A -12.68% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR)

During the last session, New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $84.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.21% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the NEWR share is $86.00, that puts it down -2.0 from that peak though still a striking 40.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.24. The company’s market capitalization is $5.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. NEWR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $NET Power Inc..

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.21% in intraday trading to $84.31 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.56%, and it has moved by 18.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.69%. The short interest in New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.09, which implies an increase of 3.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, NEWR is trading at a discount of -12.68% off the target high and 11.04% off the low.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Relic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares have gone up 11.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 161.90% against 20.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.40%. While earnings are projected to return 31.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 79.36% per annum.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

New Relic Inc. insiders own 11.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.62%, with the float percentage being 95.52%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 383 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.05 million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $395.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.06 million shares, is of HMI Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $331.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $94.16 million.