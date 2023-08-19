89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.11% or $0.79. The 52-week high for the ETNB share is $22.93, that puts it down -41.11 from that peak though still a striking 74.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. ETNB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

89bio Inc. (ETNB) registered a 5.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.11% in intraday trading to $16.25 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.29%, and it has moved by -7.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 242.83%. The short interest in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 8.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.00, which implies an increase of 56.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, ETNB is trading at a discount of -207.69% off the target high and -53.85% off the low.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 89bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares have gone up 19.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.96% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.50% this quarter and then drop -10.40% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $470k by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 34.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

89bio Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.07%, with the float percentage being 102.85%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.42 million shares (or 15.13% of all shares), a total value of $216.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $88.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $5.23 million.