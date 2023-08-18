What Should You Do With Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.51% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the HUMA share is $5.60, that puts it down -58.19 from that peak though still a striking 44.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $381.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 538.16K shares over the past three months.

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HUMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) registered a -15.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.51% in intraday trading to $3.54 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.81%, and it has moved by 13.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.13%. The short interest in Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) is 3.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 51.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, HUMA is trading at a discount of -351.98% off the target high and 1.13% off the low.

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Humacyte Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) shares have gone up 10.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.58% against 12.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -91.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70k by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 54.80% in 2023.

HUMA Dividends

Humacyte Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders