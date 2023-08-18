We Just Learned Something New About Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) This Week With Its -7.75% Loss

During the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares were 44.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.54% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the NU share is $8.29, that puts it down -16.11 from that peak though still a striking 52.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.39. The company’s market capitalization is $33.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.19 million shares over the past three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) registered a -6.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.54% in intraday trading to $7.14 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.75%, and it has moved by -6.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.35%. The short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 57.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.47, which implies an increase of 15.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, NU is trading at a discount of -54.06% off the target high and 43.98% off the low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nu Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares have gone up 36.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 325.00% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 400.00% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.98 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.09 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.24 billion and $1.45 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 59.70% and then jump by 43.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -117.80% in 2023.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders own 9.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.35%, with the float percentage being 75.22%. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 413 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 414.28 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $3.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 344.54 million shares, is of Galileo (ptc) Ltd’s that is approximately 9.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 49.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $231.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46.98 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $223.64 million.