Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Is Decrease -85.68%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.65% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the VIRI share is $8.83, that puts it down -635.83 from that peak though still a striking 81.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $27.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 825.91K shares over the past three months.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VIRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) registered a 17.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.65% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.11%, and it has moved by -42.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.68%. The short interest in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Virios Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) shares have gone up 255.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.27% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.90% this quarter and then jump 27.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 42.30% in 2023.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Virios Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 12.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.35%, with the float percentage being 9.54%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30173.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38500.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $11550.0.