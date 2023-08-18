Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Stock Dropped -3.13% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the UL share is $55.99, that puts it down -10.74 from that peak though still a striking 16.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.44. The company’s market capitalization is $129.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

Unilever PLC (UL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. UL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) trade information

Unilever PLC (UL) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.78% in intraday trading to $50.56 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.65%, and it has moved by -3.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.10%. The short interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is 2.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.99, which implies an increase of 11.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.18 and $68.01 respectively. As a result, UL is trading at a discount of -34.51% off the target high and 18.55% off the low.

Unilever PLC (UL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Unilever PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unilever PLC (UL) shares have gone down -0.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.37% against 7.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.90%. While earnings are projected to return 28.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.90% per annum.

UL Dividends

Unilever PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Unilever PLC is 1.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Unilever PLC insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.91%, with the float percentage being 10.91%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,202 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.44 million shares (or 1.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $957.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unilever PLC (UL) shares are Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund owns about 13.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $683.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.59 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $434.19 million.